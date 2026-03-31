US Secretary of State asks G7 to participate in international mission in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during negotiations with colleagues from the Group of Seven (G7) countries, asked them to participate in an international mission to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the war with Iran, the Axios portal reported, citing its own sources.

According to the portal’s source, the Secretary of State indicated that the US does not need G7 assistance in opening the strait, but they would like these states to participate in an international naval coalition after the end of hostilities in the region.

"Rubio said that the US will need us in the next phase to escort ships or just to have an international presence in the Strait of Hormuz to show the Iranians they don't control the strait. Everyone agreed," the Axios source indicated.