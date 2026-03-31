Iranian filmmaker Majidi suggests that MFA demand US extradite Pahlavi

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi has proposed that the Iranian Foreign Ministry demand the extradition of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah, from the US as one of the conditions for ending the war.

"I have a serious proposal for the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Council: include the transfer of Reza Pahlavi [to Iran] in the final clause of Iran’s conditions for ending the war – so that his wish to return to Iran might be fulfilled – as well as the return of all property taken out of Iran," the NourNews agency quoted him as saying in a letter.

Majid Majidi is considered one of the most authoritative and well-known filmmakers in Iran. In 1999, his film Children of Heaven became the first Iranian film to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. That same year, Majidi’s The Color of Paradise won the Grand Prix at the Montreal World Film Festival.