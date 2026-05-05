Death toll from explosion at Chin fireworks factory rises to 21 — TV

BEIJING, May 5. /TASS/. The death toll from an explosion at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan Province has risen to 21, with another 61 people injured, China Central Television reported.

According to it, five rescue teams are working at the emergency site in the city of Liuyang, with a total of 482 people mobilized.

Earlier, Xinhua news agency said there were three dead and 25 injured. The explosion occurred on Monday at 11:43 a.m. Moscow time (08:43 a.m. GMT).

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered to strengthen security measures at production facilities throughout the country, eliminate the consequences of the emergency in Liuyang, provide all possible assistance to the victims, find out the causes of the incident as soon as possible and bring those responsible to strict responsibility.

Two warehouses with gunpowder on the territory of the plant still pose a high danger. The rescue headquarters has identified a kilometer-long zone of the main operation and a three-kilometer control zone. The population was evacuated to safe areas in a timely manner.

In addition, 20 rescue stations have been deployed at the site. Rescuers use robots and special equipment.

All the injured were taken to the hospital. The public security authorities have taken measures to detain the heads of the enterprise, to which the plant belongs. An investigation is underway.