At least 12 miners trapped in Colombian coal mine after explosion

BUENOS AIRES, May 5. /TASS/. At least 12 miners have been trapped in a coal mine in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca after an explosion, Governor Jorge Emilio Rey said.

"According to the latest data, the incident affected 15 miners. Three of them were able to get out on their own, one was already taken to the hospital for examination," the governor wrote on X.

According to him, the miners were working at a depth of about 600 meters at the time of the explosion. Rescuers are working on the spot.

The mine, operated by Carboneras Los Pinos, is located 70 km from the Colombian capital. The causes of the explosion have not yet been reported.