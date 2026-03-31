Araghchi says Iran did not fire missile at Turkey, hints at false-flag enemy maneuver

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in a phone call that reports of Iranian missile launches toward Turkey were untrue.

According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi "dismissed as completely baseless reports from certain sources claiming that missiles had been fired from Iran toward Turkey, and warned against a recurrence of false-flag operations by enemies of peace and friendship in the region."

Araghchi noted that Tehran is ready to conduct a joint investigation with Ankara into possible missile launches toward Turkey. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the principle of good neighborliness and respect for Turkey's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is ready for joint technical cooperation to verify any claims," the diplomat said.

Iran's foreign minister urged all countries to "condemn the aggressors' crimes, particularly attacks on schools, universities, and research centers, as well as historical and cultural objects, industrial and energy infrastructure, and residential areas" in the Islamic Republic.

In turn, Fidan, "speaking about the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in Islamabad, stated that the countries of the region support ending the war and establishing peace and stability."

On March 30, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported that NATO forces had intercepted a ballistic missile that entered the country’s airspace, allegedly launched from Iran.