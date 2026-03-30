EC adopts 1.5 bln euros program to boost European, Ukrainian defense industry

BRUSSELS, March 30. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has adopted 1.5 bln euros work program to boost European and Ukrainian defense industry, the EC said in a statement.

"The European Commission approved today a 1.5 billion euros work program under the European Defence Industry Programme to enhance and modernize Europe’s defense industry, boost production capacity and secure technological advancement and resilience," the statement reads.

More than 700 mln euros will support the production increase of key defense components and products, including counter-drones systems, missiles and ammunition, according to the statement. The program is scheduled to begin on March 31.