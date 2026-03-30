Trump says he looks forward to seeing Belarusian president at next Board of Peace meeting

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for ordering the release of prisoners and said he was looking forward to seeing him at the next meeting of the Board of Peace.

"Last week, my envoy to Belarus, John Coale, after negotiating with highly respected President Alexander Lukashenko, got 250 more political prisoners freed! This brings the total prisoners gracefully released by President Lukashenko to well over 500, since last May. I would like to give my warmest thank you to the president for doing this, and I look forward to being with him at the next Board of Peace meeting!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On March 19, the BelTA news agency reported, citing the Belarusian presidential press service, that Lukashenko had pardoned 250 prisoners based on the principle of humanity.