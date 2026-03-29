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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

US, Israel discuss next steps against Iran’s military-industrial enterprises — CNN

According to the TV channel’s sources, the meeting focused on the war against Iran and efforts to halt Iranian weapons production

NEW YORK, March 30. /TASS/. US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir discussed further efforts against Iran’s military-industrial enterprises at a meeting on Sunday, CNN reported.

According to the TV channel’s sources, the discussions took place in Israel with the participation of other Israeli military officials. The report said that "the meeting focused on the war against Iran and efforts to halt Iranian weapons production."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

On March 11, a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters representative reported that Iran would not allow US-affiliated oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. On March 15, he warned that Tehran would use any means necessary, including controlling the navigation of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to surrender.

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United StatesIranIsrael
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