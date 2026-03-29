About 21,000 Iranian civilians suffer injuries in US-Israeli strikes — Red Crescent

TEHRAN, March 29. /TASS/. About 21,000 civilians have suffered injuries in US-Israeli strikes on Iran since the onset of the conflict, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

"A total of about 21,000 civilians have been injured, including 1,731 minors under 18 and 4,163 women," the statement reads.

The attacks have killed 214 children and 244 women, the Red Crescent stressed.

In addition, more than 80,000 residential buildings, over 20,000 commercial facilities, 296 medical centers and 600 educational institutions have been hit.