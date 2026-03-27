India to receive two remaining Russian S-400 air defense systems this year — newspaper

NEW DELHI, March 27. /TASS/. India expects to receive the two remaining Russian S-400 air defense systems under the 2018 contract, The Hindu reported, citing a senior Defense Ministry official.

"Out of the remaining two S-400 systems, one will be delivered next month [April] and the last one by November this year," the official said, adding that the timeline has been expedited after earlier delays caused by supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war.

India signed a $5.43 billion deal in 2018 to purchase five squadrons of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. India deployed the first S-400 missile system acquired from Russia in the state of Punjab, along the border with Pakistan.

Following the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in the tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist targets in Pakistan. The operation involved Russian-made military equipment used by the Indian army.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said later that the country’s air defenses, strengthened by the Russian-made S-400 missile system, had been a key factor in that operation. He then visited the Adampur Air Base (northwestern Punjab state), where he posed for a photo with an S-400.