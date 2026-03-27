Lukashenko to attend Board of Peace if acceptable for Minsk — presidential spokeswoman

MINSK, March 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may attend a meeting of the Board of Peace this year if it is deemed acceptable by the Belarusian side, presidential spokeswoman Natalia Eismont told TASS.

"If the meeting takes place this year and if it is approved by the Belarusian side, we will certainly attend this summit," she said. Earlier, Lukashenko told journalists that he had promised the US to attend the upcoming meeting of the Board of Peace. The president also explained why he was unable to attend the first meeting in Washington, which took place on February 19. The main reason, according to him, was a sudden combat readiness inspection of the armed forces in Belarus.

During a visit to Minsk in March, the US delegation conveyed to Lukashenko a proposal from US leader Donald Trump to hold a high-level meeting in Florida. Later, the head of the delegation, US Presidential Special Envoy John Cole, told the US press that the Washington administration had been discussing the invitation to Lukashenko for "several months."