Nepal’s new government, led by Prime Minister Shah, has been sworn in

NEW DELHI, March 27. /TASS/. The swearing-in ceremony for Nepal’s new government, led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, took place in Kathmandu, The Himalayan reported. The cabinet consists of 14 members, with Shah personally overseeing the Ministries of Defense and Industry.

Swarnim Wagle, an economic expert and two-time member of the House of Representatives, was appointed Deputy Prime Minister. Sudan Gurung, who gained prominence during the Gen Z protests, will serve as Minister of Home Affairs. Shishir Khanal, formerly head of the external relations department of the Rastriya Swatantra Party — which won a majority in Nepal’s parliamentary elections and earned the right to form a government — has been named Foreign Minister.

In the snap parliamentary elections on March 5, the Rastriya Swatantra Party won 182 of 265 seats: 125 under the first-past-the-post system and 57 under proportional representation. The party put forward Shah as its candidate for Prime Minister.