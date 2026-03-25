Trump supports Orban ahead of Hungarian parliamentary elections

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has supported Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the parliamentary elections.

"Highly respected Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a truly strong and powerful leader, with a proven track record of delivering phenomenal results," Trump said on Truth Social.

"He fights tirelessly for, and loves, his great country and people, just like I do for the United States of America. Viktor works hard to protect Hungary, grow the economy, create jobs, promote trade, stop illegal immigration, and ensure law and order! Relations between Hungary and the United States have reached new heights of cooperation and spectacular achievement under my administration, thanks largely to Prime Minister Orban. I look forward to continuing working closely with him so that both of our countries can further advance this tremendous path to success and cooperation. I was proud to endorse Viktor for re-election in 2022, and am honored to do so again."

Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12. The ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party is fighting fiercely with the opposition Tisza Party, on which the leadership of the European Union relies.