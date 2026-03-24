US move to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy sites means no end to hostilities — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy facilities for five days does not mean a suspension of all attacks, The New York Times reported, citing US and Israeli officials.

According to the newspaper, the US and Israel are "continuing to carry out other strikes against Iran" as more American military assets are headed to the region.

The officials added that US President Donald Trump "was still weighing more aggressive operations, including one to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, and another to send ground forces into Iran to secure highly enriched uranium."

Trump said on Monday that Washington and Tehran had held "very good and productive conversations" on ending hostilities over the previous two days. In this regard, Trump handed down instructions to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy facilities. Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source, that Tehran had not held talks with Washington on ending the conflict. According to the media outlet, the US president has decided not to strike the country’s infrastructure because "Iran’s military threats have become more convincing.".