Netanyahu says Trump told him about possible Iran deal

TEL AVIV, March 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone about the possibility of "leveraging the tremendous achievements" of the military campaign against Iran to make a deal that would cement "the realization of the goals of the war," Netanyahu said.

"Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump. President Trump believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the US military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement, an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a short video message distributed by his office.