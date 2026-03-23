Iran still mulls closing Strait of Hormuz, not knowing US next move — TV

RABAT, March 23. /TASS/. Iran has not yet decided whether or not to close the Strait of Hormuz fully as it remains unclear what the United States will do next, Al Jazeera quoted a senior Iranian government official as saying.

"The issue of closing the Strait of Hormuz and laying mines remains on the table as any unpredictable actions can be expected from the United States," the Iranian official said, adding that Washington "still refuses to accept Tehran's two main conditions - the payment of reparations and public recognition of aggression against Iran."

The representative confirmed that Tehran and Washington "exchanged messages through Egypt and Turkey to reduce tensions."