US energy secretary considers Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz unacceptable

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz is an unacceptable outcome for the United States, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with CNBC.

"The world has seen allowing Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, as they have on and off for decades, is just an unacceptable outcome. We need to have an end with some surety that you can have free flow of shipping traffic in and out of the straits, not just for the United States, but for all the Gulf nations, certainly all the nations of Asia and Europe and around the world," Wright emphasized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen without delay if Washington and Tehran reach an agreement in their ongoing discussions. He added that in this case, the strait will be "jointly controlled.".