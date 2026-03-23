Trump expects progress on halting hostilities with Iran within five days — TV

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he expects to make big strides on achieving a ceasefire with Iran within the next several days, CNBC reported citing a phone call with the American leader.

"He went on to say [that there have been] great meetings, great conversations, and [he] hopes that within the next five days something very substantive can be arrived at for the end of hostilities," CNBC host Joe Kernen said citing his conversation with the US president.

Trump also said in the call that he considers a "regime change" in Iran to have already occurred, as "totally different people" are participating in the negotiations from the Iranian side, CNBC noted.

"Iran wants to make a deal badly. <...> It could happen sooner but I have put down five days," Trump said in a conversation with journalist Maria Bartiromo, as cited by her on air of Fox Business.

Earlier on Monday, the US president announced that Washington and Tehran have held constructive talks over the past two days on ending hostilities in the Middle East. In turn, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said Tehran has not held and is not holding any negotiations on a ceasefire with the United States.