Vucic discuss energy security risks with Russian economy minister

BELGRADE, March 20. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed growing risks to provision of stable energy supplies amid the aggravated situation in the Middle East at a meeting with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov.

"I stressed in the context of the latest conflicts in the Middle East, which entailed serious shocks in the global energy markets, that Serbia also faces mounting risks in provision of continuous and reliable supplies," Vucic said on Instagram (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

The situation evolved requires "agreements clearly determined and resilient in the long run to maintain energy stability of the country, the Serbian president noted.

Bilateral cooperation in different spheres and key issues of strategic importance for energy and economic stability of the country were discussed at the meeting, Vucic added.