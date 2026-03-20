EU has no Plan B to provide 90 billion euro loan to Kiev — Polish PM

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. The European Union has no backup plan to funnel a 90 billion euro "military loan" to Ukraine as Hungary continues to block the initiative, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated.

There is no Plan B, he said at a news conference before departing Brussels after an EU summit. If any country - Hungary, in this case - continues to block changes to the community’s budget, it will succeed, the Polish premier added.

Tusk attributed Budapest’s position to the upcoming parliamentary elections, set for April 12. According to the Polish premier, his political intuition tells him that the EU won’t be able to activate financial assistance to Ukraine until April 12.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico blocked the EU’s decision to provide a 90 billion euro "military loan" for Ukraine and approve the 20th package of sanctions on Russia at the summit. The meeting’s participants said in a statement that 25 out of the 27 EU members had supported the measures, which required consensus to be adopted, so the European Council was expected to revisit the topic at its next meeting.