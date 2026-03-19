US envoy vows to pass Belarusian leader’s 'valuable' input to Washington

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy for Belarus John Cole said he appreciates Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s valuable input, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader’s press service, reported.

According to Cole, the parties spoke about US-Belarus relations, the two countries’ positions on the Iran war, and ways to resolve the situation at their recent meeting. They also discussed the possibility of Lukashenko making a visit to Washington and agreed to continue working that out. US President Donald Trump always refers to Lukashenko as his friend and a respected global leader, Cole added.

He believes that it is always important to get the Belarusian president’s opinion because it’s totally different from what can be heard in the West, which is very valuable. The US special envoy emphasized that he would certainly brief US officials on his talks in Minsk.