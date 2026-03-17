Regional war with Iran will not diminish importance of global conflict in Ukraine — expert

ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine stands as the most consequential in the world today, poised to shape global geopolitical dynamics, according to Abdullah Agar, one of Turkey’s foremost security analysts. In an interview with TASS, he emphasized that the global significance of Ukraine’s war remains undiminished.

"This war has already evolved into a confrontation between Russia and the European Union, which is an extremely worrisome development for Europe itself," Agar stated. He cautioned that the absence of substantial changes on the frontline could signal a more perilous transformation of the conflict - potentially escalating into a new and more dangerous phase.

Although some might perceive Ukraine’s war as overshadowed by regional conflicts involving Iran, Agar insists otherwise. "Despite appearances, the war in Ukraine remains the most serious conflict on a global scale," he affirmed.

He elaborated that Russia’s engagement in Ukraine puts it against nearly the entire Euro-Atlantic community, making the conflict’s geopolitical repercussions worldwide. Conversely, the Iran-related tensions are primarily regional, lacking the extensive frontlines and trench warfare characterizing Ukraine’s war. "The scale in Iran is fundamentally different," Agar explained, highlighting the contrasting nature of these conflicts.