US, Israel may use copycat Iranian arms for false-flag attacks in region — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, March 16. /TASS/. The United States and Israel may use copycat Iranian munitions to stage false-flag operations in Middle East countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"They have copied some of Iran’s defensive means to a tee. <…> We have seen this in our region. Some of the countries of the region have for a long time had strained relations with us. The Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) views this uncertain and tangled situation as an opportunity to ruin relations between the countries of the region," he told a briefing.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.