Qatar working on navigation restart via Hormuz Strait — Foreign Ministry

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. Qatari authorities are interacting with different international and regional actors to ensure smooth vessel traffic via the Strait of Hormuz, prime minister's adviser and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

"Coordination with different sides exists, for the Strait to be open in general, not only for Qatari but [for] all the ships. Threats are serious now," the diplomat said.

Easing of regional tensions is needed to resume full-scale navigation, Al-Ansari stressed. "Certainly, attacks should be stopped and navigation safety over the strait should be provided. Our priority eventually is safety of ship crews," the official added.