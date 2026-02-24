CIS Heads of Government Council set for May 22 in Turkmenistan — Executive Committee

MINSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled to convene on May 22 in Turkmenistan, First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Igor Petrishenko announced on Tuesday.

"Today we will also approve the agenda of the Council of Heads of Government, which is planned to be held in the presiding state – Turkmenistan. The preliminary date is May 22 of this year," he told journalists.

According to Petrishenko, the agenda currently includes 11 items "related primarily to the economic aspect, congress and exhibition activities, issues related to transport corridors, digitalization, and also the designation of the Hero City Minsk as the Youth Capital [of the CIS] for 2027 and Karaganda for 2028." "We will also hear information today on the progress and results of the implementation of the three-year plan to improve the regulatory framework within the CIS and discuss appropriate approaches for the next three-year period," he added.