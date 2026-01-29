UN is key partner for CSTO, both organizations enhancing cooperation — CSTO head

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations Organization are increasing cooperation at all levels to comprehensively strengthen regional and global security, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with media representatives, published on the Allies. CSTO website.

"The United Nations remains our key partner," he noted. "The CSTO and the UN are developing cooperation at all levels, including in priority areas such as conflict prevention and resolution, peacekeeping, the fight against terrorism and extremism, and international information security."

The CSTO head emphasized that "the CSTO is an effective, 'all-weather' structure for ensuring regional stability and an integral part of the global security system," and that the organization has proven this "for several decades." He stated that one of the CSTO's key areas of activity in the context of the formation of a new Eurasian security architecture is interaction with other international organizations.

"We are currently seeing growing roles of regional structures, developing and medium-sized states in playing a leading role in resolving regional problems, drawing on the accumulated experience and tools of the UN system," Masadykov said. "In the long term, this will strengthen the influence of countries familiar with the situation on the ground and most interested in finding effective solutions to existing problems. We hope that in 2026, the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly will approve the next biennial resolution on UN-CSTO cooperation."