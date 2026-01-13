European Commission confirms drafting new sanctions against Iran

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is developing new sanctions against Iran because of the continuing riot control measures in the country and fully supports the protesters, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said on the X.

"In close cooperation with High Representative [for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] and Vice President Kaja Kallas, further sanctions on those responsible for the repression will be swiftly proposed," she wrote. "We stand with the people of Iran who are bravely marching for their liberty," von der Leyen added. In the opinion of Brussels, the use of force by Iranian authorities against protesters is "excessive."

"The European Union has already listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in its entirety under its human rights sanctions regime," the EC President added.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government said 40 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic republic.