UAE respects Saudis’ national security, seeks coordination with kingdom — MFA

DUBAI, December 30. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates fully respects Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and national security as it seeks continued coordination with the neighboring kingdom, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"The UAE reaffirms its commitment to security and stability of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and full respect of its sovereignty and national security as it rejects any actions that may pose a security threat to the kingdom or the region," the press release reads. Abu Dhabi stressed that it "has always sought full coordination with brothers in the kingdom," while relations between the two countries "form a fundamental pillar of stability in the region."