Erdogan informs Putin of Ankara's readiness to accept any format for Ukraine talks

ANKARA, December 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of Ankara's readiness to accept any format of negotiations on Ukraine, and also supported the idea of a partial ceasefire that would include a refusal to strike energy facilities and ports, the Turkish leader's office reported following a meeting in Turkmenistan.

"Our president said that efforts to end the <…> [Ukrainian conflict] with just and lasting peace are of great importance. He believes progress can be made in areas of practical value to both sides. He also said that a partial ceasefire concerning strikes on energy facilities and ports could be useful," the office said in a statement.

The Turkish leader also pointed out that his country is "closely following the negotiation process aimed at ending" the conflict and said that "within the framework of this process, Turkey is open to negotiations in all formats.".