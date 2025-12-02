Houthis arrest 12 people accused of spying for US, Israel

DUBAI, December 2. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement, which controls around a third of Yemen’s territory, have arrested 12 people accused of spying for the United States and Israel, the rebel-owned Saba news agency reported.

According to the rebel-appointed head of the Prosecutor’s Office in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, all of those arrested were part of an "American-Israeli spy network" that allegedly carried out intelligence activities on Houthi-controlled territory. The accused are said to have collaborated with US intelligence "for decades."

At the end of November, the criminal court in Sanaa sentenced 17 people to death, accused of spying for Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The sentence was handed down in the case of "spy cells operating as part of a spy network."

Earlier, the Houthis announced a broad campaign, arresting dozens of people on the charge of espionage. Another wave of escalation followed after the head of the government, formed by the Houthis, was killed in an Israeli strike on Sanaa in late August. Several employees of the UN and other international organizations were detained as part of the same campaign.