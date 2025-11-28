Damascus condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian village of Beit Jinn as war crime

BEIRUT, November 28. /TASS/. The Syrian Foreign Ministry has denounced Israeli strikes on the village of Beit Jinn in the Damascus province, labeling them a war crime, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

"The Foreign Ministry affirms that the deliberate and brutal attack on Beit Jinn, carried out by [Israeli] occupation forces following a failed attempt to infiltrate [Syrian territory], amounts to a full-scale war crime," the statement said.

Damascus held the Israeli authorities "fully responsible for this aggression" and its consequences, emphasizing that the Syrian government considers itself entitled to take measures to protect its country and people. The Syrian Foreign Ministry also stated that Israel's "criminal attacks" threaten peace and stability in the Middle East, and called on the UN and the Arab League to take measures against Israel.

Earlier, Syria TV reported that the Israeli army conducted air and artillery strikes on the village, killing at least 13 people and wounding no fewer than 25 others, including women and children, with injuries of varying severity. The report also noted that an Israeli military patrol entered the village, clashing with residents, and that at least three people were detained during the raid.