BUDAPEST, November 22. /TASS/. Ukraine cannot win in the conflict with Russia, and only a ceasefire and subsequent signing of a peace agreement can save it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The letter, sent from Budapest to Brussels, has five major provisions. Viktor Orban’s political adviser and namesake, Balazs Orban, outlined them in a post on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a corporation deemed extremist in the country).

"Ukraine cannot win on the battlefield. Ukraine’s suffering can be eased only by a prompt ceasefire and/or a peace agreement. The European Union must immediately launch negotiations on post-conflict settlement. Hungary does not support additional EU financial aid to Ukraine," Balazs Orban quoted the premier’s letter as saying.

In his words, the premier also told von der Leyen that her proposals to provide additional financial aid to Ukraine fail to mention "how the use of the already allocated funds will be controlled."

He recalled that she continued to request the EU to allocate additional 135 billion euro in financial aid to Ukraine even after reports of a major corruption scandal there involving "Ukraine’s military mafia.".