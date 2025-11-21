Russia, US still committed to leader summit in Budapest — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, November 21. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have confirmed that they still want the next summit meeting between their presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, to take place in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after ending his working trip to Brussels.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, during his talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington and contacts with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an international conference in Minsk, he was reassured that the next Russia-US summit would be held in the Hungarian capital, as planned earlier. "No one questioned Budapest as a venue for the summit. All of them confirmed that," he told a news conference aired by the M1 television channel.

Szijjarto emphasized the importance of the preliminary agreement on the meeting between the Russian and US leaders over settling the Ukrainian crisis. "It is important that there are areas of common interest for the Americans and Russians, in particular, such an agreement. This also demonstrates that the European Union is isolating itself, but Hungary, a small country in Central Europe, can maintain cooperation with leading global political players in the East and West in the interests of peace," he added.