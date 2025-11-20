No EU country participated in drafting of Trump's plan on Ukraine — foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. No EU country or official participated in preparing US President Donald Trump's plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference following a meeting of the association’s foreign ministers.

"Nobody confirmed that they were part of it," Kallas said when asked if EU countries or officials had participated in preparing the US plan for Ukraine.

Earlier, she said that the EU sees only one plan: to weaken Russia and support Ukraine.