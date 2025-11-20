MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The large-scale corruption scandal that is unfolding in Ukraine started with the United States’ directive for the removal of Vladimir Zelensky, Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine’s prime minister from 2010 to 2014, told TASS.

"Undoubtedly, it was the Americans who started it all. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) cannot make any decisions on its own. Except for the Americans, no one in Ukraine would have been able to order NABU to reach such a high level of disclosures. They have now targeted [head of Zelensky’s office Andrey] Yermak and even Zelensky himself, as well as his close circle. The Americans have clearly issued an order for Zelensky’s removal, that is, his departure from power. It will be gradual, but it is certain to happen," Azarov pointed out.

When asked if the situation could lead to a breakthrough in talks with Russia, Azarov said: "That’s exactly where it aims."

He added that the degree of US influence on the situation was particularly clear from the media coverage of the scandal. "There are many so-called opinion leaders commenting on it all on the Internet, exposing corruption. Nothing like this would have happened without US political cover," Azarov noted.

Corruption scandal

The corruption scandal the Ukrainian media have dubbed Mindichgate after businessman Timur Mindich, believed by investigators to be the coordinator of the criminal scheme, broke out after two anti-corruption agencies independent from Zelensky’s office announced large-scale Operation Midas on November 10. Investigators say the corruption scheme involved current and former members of the Ukrainian cabinet.

Only files related to corruption in the energy sector have been made public so far. Charges have been filed against eight suspects, including ex-Deputy Minister Alexey Chernyshov, a member of Zelensky’s inner circle. Searches were conducted at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had served as energy minister at the time of the events under investigation. Mindich, who, according to the Ukrainian media, is also part of Zelensky's inner circle, left Ukraine a few hours before the searches, which sparked speculation about potential investigation leaks.

However, Ukrainian media outlets point out that this is just part of the scheme, and soon, more evidence could emerge about the involvement of top defense officials in corruption, particularly related to public procurement.