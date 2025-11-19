US to keep searching for opportunities to negotiate on Ukraine — Whitaker

NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. The US side will continue its search for opportunities to negotiate on resolving the crisis in Ukraine, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Bloomberg in an interview.

"We’re going continue to look for opportunities to negotiate," Whitaker said without elaborating on what measures Washington will take in that regard.

In his words, Russia is reluctant to engage in peace process, which is why the United States imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft.

He said US President Donald Trump has already taken some measures, and more may follow.

Politico reported earlier in the day, citing a White House official, that a framework for ending the conflict in Ukraine may be agreed by all parties by the end of this month — and possibly "as soon as this week."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington were not discussing any new proposals on resolving the Ukraine issue that could be added to the agreements President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States had reached at their meeting in Alaska.