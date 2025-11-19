Turkish foreign minister may personally relay to Russia results of talks with Zelensky

NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may personally relay to Russia the outcome of talks with Vladimir Zelensky scheduled during his work visit to Ankara, Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency’s sources, Zelensky is planning to discuss the topics of prisoner exchanges and steps toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine at his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. If the negotiations prove successful, Fidan will relay the results to Moscow.

Earlier, Zelensky confirmed that a meeting with the Turkish president was scheduled for November 19. Reuters had previously reported that, according to a Turkish source, Witkoff was planning to visit the country on November 19 and participate in the talks.

Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, was also supposed to travel to Turkey. However, in the evening of November 18, Ukrainian media announced that he had departed for London to meet with Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valery Zaluzhny, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army. Oliver Carrol, a foreign correspondent for The Economist, later reported that the meeting scheduled between Witkoff and Yermak on November 19 in Turkey was called off in light of the corruption scandal.