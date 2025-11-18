US to try to exert pressure on Zelensky at talks in Turkey — expert

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. During the talks in Turkey, the US will try to exert pressure on Vladimir Zelensky into making territorial concessions to Russia to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and return to the Istanbul format, Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics and an expert at the Valdai Discussion Club, has told TASS in an interview.

"I think the negotiations will involve US presidential special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff pressuring Zelensky, primarily on the issue of territorial concessions in favor of Russia. Another factor that will increase this pressure from Witkoff will undoubtedly be the corruption scandal that is currently unfolding in Ukraine at the instigation of traditionally US-financed actors like NABU and SAP," the expert said. "This will certainly also be used to pressure Zelensky to persuade him that he needs to be more flexible, otherwise, with all the dirt that will be poured on him, he will simply be politically destroyed."

Suslov noted that reaching some kind of compromise on the terms of a ceasefire and conflict resolution is entirely in keeping with US President Donald Trump's spirit, "in keeping with his foreign policy style."

"Let me remind you that, according to numerous Western publications, it was Witkoff who exerted the heaviest pressure on Zelensky during and before his recent meeting with Trump at the White House regarding territorial concessions. There is reason to believe that if Zelensky does indeed negotiate with Witkoff tomorrow, this pressure will continue," he continued. "The successful offensive that is currently accelerating Russia's presence on the battlefield in both the Zaporozhye Region and Donbass will lend further weight to Witkoff's arguments that Zelensky must make territorial concessions to Russia."

At the same time, the analyst noted that the Trump administration is also attempting to exert pressure on Russia.

"This is seen in Trump's stated support for the sanctions bill in Congress to impose new measures against Russia and Russia's trading partners. That is, pressure is being exerted on both sides," the expert concluded. "I think that one of the results of Zelensky’s meeting with Witkoff, and Zelensky’s trip to Turkey in general, will be a decision to resume the Istanbul track of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations."

On talks in Turkey

Zelensky previously announced that he would visit Turkey on November 19 to "reinvigorate negotiations" on a Ukrainian settlement. Zelensky did not specify with whom he intended to negotiate in Turkey. He said the delegation would present "developed solutions" to partners and also wanted to resume prisoner of war exchanges. Reuters, citing a Turkish source, reported that US special presidential envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff plans to visit Turkey on November 19 and participate in scheduled talks with Zelensky.