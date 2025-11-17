European Commission estimates total Kiev needs at 135.7 bln euro in 2026-2027 — Politico

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) estimated total Kiev demands for external financing at 135.7 bln euro in 2026-2027 on condition that the conflict would end in 2026, the Politico newspaper said.

Such information is contained in the EC letter to EU member-countries with the recommendation to expropriate Russian assets, posted by the news outlet.

"According to preliminary projections of the IMF that assume an end of the war by end-2026 and taking into account projections of the Ukrainian authorities regarding military support, the total estimated remaining needs for the period 2026-2027 amount to EUR 135.7 billion," the document indicates.

"Financing pressures are expected to be particularly acute in 2026 and 2027, when Ukraine’s combined uncovered needs could reach over EUR 70 billion and EUR 64 billion respectively. This reflects the ongoing intensity of the war, the declining military in-kind support, the need to sustain core state functions, and the continuous build-up of critical defense and industrial capacity," the document states further.