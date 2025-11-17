Beijing, Moscow have great prospects for future cooperation — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Chinese-Russian relations are going through an unprecedented boom, with Beijing and Moscow opening the door for enormous cooperation prospects that can include the younger generation, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, we are all witnessing the unprecedented flourishing of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between China and Russia in a new era," Zhang said in his congratulatory message to the participants of the All-Russian gathering of activists of the Young Guard of United Russia, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the youth wing of Russia’s ruling political party, the United Russia.

"Your organization is an example for the younger generation, signifying responsibility for preserving the eternal friendship between our countries," the message reads. "Under the wise leadership of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and President [of Russia] Vladimir Putin, we enjoy great prospects for cooperation."

"We believe that under your leadership, the new generation of Russians will provide invaluable contributions to the strengthening of the Chinese-Russian friendship," he continued.

"Your experience in patriotic education and youth policy is important for the development of cooperation between our countries. We believe that the next creative stage will be launched with today's congress," Zhang added.