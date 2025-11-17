Israel getting set to strike town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, Beirut says

BEIRUT, November 17. /TASS/. The Lebanese army has warned the municipality of Aitaroun about an impending Israeli strike on several areas in the settlement, it said on X, adding the information came from the committee for monitoring the ceasefire on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"Israel is threatening to strike at Aitarun. This is why residents are being evacuated from the central part of the town, and all local schools and institutions have been closed," it said.

There is no information about the time of the air raid, which seeks to destroy alleged facilities used by the Shiite organization Hezbollah.

The Lebanese army has condemned Israel's ongoing aggressive actions in the southern regions of the country. The statement says that the attacks are preventing the full deployment of the Lebanese army on the southern border in accordance with a 2024 truce agreement.