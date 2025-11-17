Macron, Zelensky sign deal on military assistance, Kiev expects to get 100 Rafale fighters

PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky have signed an agreement on military assistance to Kiev, which includes the supply of French Rafale fighters, LCI TV reported.

Other details were not disclosed.

Zelensky told the TV channel that Kiev expects to receive "100 Rafale fighters."

The signing took place at the Velizy-Villacoublay air base near Paris.

After leaving the airbase, Macron and Zelensky went to the military headquarters of the so-called coalition of the willing, established by Paris and London to form a military contingent to be sent to Ukraine after the end of the conflict.

Russia has repeatedly said that arming Ukraine will not reduce Moscow’s resolve and will not change the course of a special military operation.