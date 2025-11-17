Fires break out at port and energy infrastructure in Odessa Region

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Blazes broke out overnight on Monday at port and energy infrastructure facilities in the Odessa Region, the regional branch of the state's emergency service reported.

"Fires erupted at energy and port infrastructure facilities," the rescue service stated in a post on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta and designated extremist in Russia). The service further reported that 15 units of equipment and over 40 firefighters were deployed to combat the blazes.

Meanwhile, district administration head Oleg Kiper, clarified that explosions were reported overnight in several cities across the region. He noted that "damage to energy and port infrastructure has been sustained." Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development Alexey Kuleba confirmed that port equipment was damaged, adding that power outages had occurred at one of the ports.

Kuleba did not specify which port was affected. However, Verkhovna Rada Deputy Alexey Goncharenko, a native of Odessa (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), wrote on his Telegram channel in the morning that over 40,000 residents of Izmail, home to a major Ukrainian international port, were left without electricity. Local media also reported overnight explosions in the city.

According to official alert resources, an air raid alert was in effect in the Odessa Region overnight on November 17 and remained active for over three hours.