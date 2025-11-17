EU delays decision on Russian assets as leaders lose faith in Ukraine — media

NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. The European Union has delayed a decision on seizing Russia’s frozen assets because some leaders doubt Ukraine's ability to win the conflict, The Conversation news website reported.

"The EU’s frozen assets debate has become a litmus test for Brussels’ confidence in Ukraine’s long-term viability," the report reads, pointing to "signs of realist recalibration."

According to The Conversation, the positions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reflect "a growing undercurrent of realist strategic thinking within the bloc."

"Even among more supportive states, there is growing ambiguity about the war effort. France and Germany continue to support Kiev, but with increasing emphasis on diplomacy and realistic expectations," the media outlet noted.

"The EU is not abandoning Ukraine, but it is recalibrating its risk exposure. That recalibration is grounded in strategic doubt as EU leaders are no longer sure Ukraine can win - even if they won’t say so aloud," The Conversation concluded.

The majority of Russia's sovereign assets frozen in Europe, just over 200 bln euros, are blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium. On October 23, participants in an EU summit in Brussels failed to reach an agreement on the use of Russia’s assets. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever demanded that all EU nations share financial risks with his country.