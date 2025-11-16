Paris to cooperate with Kiev in drone production — top French diplomat

PARIS, November 16. /TASS/. France will cooperate with Ukraine in the area of drone production, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

"We will organize in Paris [on Monday] the first meeting between Ukrainian and French drone manufacturers to expand cooperation between our countries in this area," he said in an interview with the France Info television channel.

Vladimir Zelensky will pay a visit to France on November 17. He is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss issues of defense cooperation and sign a number of agreements, details of which have not been disclosed.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that flooding Ukraine with weapons will not change the course of the special military operation.