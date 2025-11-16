Hungarian premier believes conflict in Ukraine will be over soon

BUDAPEST, November 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the military conflict in Ukraine will be resolved in the foreseeable future.

"I think we are very close to have a peace," he said, referring to Ukraine during an interview with CEO of media group Axel Springer SE Mathias Dopfner, published on YouTube.

He did not elaborate on what his forecast was based on, but said that "a unified position of the West" is needed for the purpose.

At this point, US President Donald Trump is taking active peace-oriented efforts, while European Union leaders are inciting Ukraine to keep fighting in order to achieve more advantageous positions on the battlefield.

Orban answered positively to the question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was interested in peace talks. When asked why he thinks so, the premier said: "Because a war has a cost" in the form of deaths and economic losses.

He believes that, with that in mind, Russia would like to resolve the conflict as quickly as possible, but at the same time, it is seeking to achieve its goals.

"If they are able to reach their goals, there is no sense to continue," Orban said.