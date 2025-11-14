Vucic says discussed peace in Ukraine with Macron

BELGRADE, November 14. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that during a three-hour meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he discussed achieving peace in Ukraine, and not the supply of weapons or ammunition.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine. And believe it or not, we didn't talk about any weapons, we didn't talk about ammunition. We talked about peace and when and how peace can be achieved. This gives me great hope," Vucic told reporters.

"We talked about strategic issues and what awaits us in the coming period."