France lifts travel restrictions on Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, November 13. /TASS/. French authorities removed judicial measures that restricted Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov’s ability to leave the country, Bloomberg reported.

According to the outlet’s sources, Durov is no longer required to check in regularly at a French police station, and all travel restrictions have been lifted. The decision was made on November 10.

On August 24, 2024, Durov was arrested at Paris-Le Bourget airport on a number of charges, including participation in managing an online platform used for conducting illegal transactions as part of a criminal group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, such an offense can result in a prison term of up to 10 years and a roughly $580,000 fine. Following a judge’s ruling, Durov had been placed under judicial supervision, with bail set at $5.8 million. He was also required to report to a police station twice a week and was prohibited from leaving France.