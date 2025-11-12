Kazakhstan, Russia actively cooperate despite complicated int’l situation — Tokayev

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is bolstering its cooperation with Russia despite the complicated international situation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"Particular attention was paid to the development of industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, high technologies, digitalization, humanitarian cooperation, as well as the implementation of new infrastructure projects," Tokayev stated.

"We noted with satisfaction that, despite the complicated global situation, our interaction and cooperation are actively developing for the benefit of our peoples," the Kazakh president added.

Kazakh President Tokayev’s state visit to Russia is taking place on November 11-12.