Oman, Russia confirm commitment to strengthing cooperation

DOHA, November 12. /TASS/. Russia and Oman have confirmed their wish to strengthen friendship and cooperation, Oman news agency reported quoting a joint statement of delegations of the two states.

"During the meeting, the parties confirmed the sincere desire of the leadership of the two countries to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly states in a way that meets their common interests and contributes to further progress and development of relations in various fields," the statement said after a meeting on strategic dialogue in Muscat under the chairmanship of Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Oman’s Security Council Secretary General Idris al-Kindi.

The representatives of the two countries also discussed "a number of issues of mutual interest."

On November 11, Shoigu arrived in Oman at the head of an interdepartmental delegation. According to the Security Council, he intended to discuss security cooperation and strategic projects with the leadership of Oman. Shoigu was scheduled to meet with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.